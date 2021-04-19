Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $692.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $448,592.64 and $692.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00313415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,457,735 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

