Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $434,036.96

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $434,036.96 and $742.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,456,993 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

