NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $90.56 or 0.00158524 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $697,345.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00277870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004482 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.21 or 0.00697032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,978.68 or 0.99736353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.21 or 0.00861578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

