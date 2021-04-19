NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

