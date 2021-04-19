NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VDE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $66.85. 23,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

