NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

