Nexans’ (NXPRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Nexans from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexans currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Nexans stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

