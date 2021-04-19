Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Up 68.8% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $92,519.51 and $43.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 68.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

