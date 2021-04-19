Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,206. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

