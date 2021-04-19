New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.27.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

