New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 791,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.