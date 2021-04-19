New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Facebook by 7.2% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 28,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Facebook by 36.8% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.96. 217,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $865.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

