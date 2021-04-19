New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $731,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $393.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $370.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

