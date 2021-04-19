New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

