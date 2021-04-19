New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $50.93. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $880.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

