New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,875 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

INVH stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.37. 54,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.