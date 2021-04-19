New Capital Management LP Has $466,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

