Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.10. The company had a trading volume of 120,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

