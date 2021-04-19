NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up to $77.71

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.71, but opened at $80.00. NetApp shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 4,774 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.