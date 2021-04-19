Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $116.12. 522,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $103.18 and a 1 year high of $122.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

