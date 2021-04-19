Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,996.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,361,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

