Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,996.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,361,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.
NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
