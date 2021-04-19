NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92.35 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00008932 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $92.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00326237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 353,866,547 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

