Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Up 43.2% in March

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 234,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,627. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

