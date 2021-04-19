Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Up 43.2% in March

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 234,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,627. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03.
Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.
About Navios Maritime Acquisition
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
