Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.65. Navigator shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a PE ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Navigator by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.