NatWest Group plc Sells 10,490 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

