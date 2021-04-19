NatWest Group plc Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $129.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

