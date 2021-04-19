NatWest Group plc Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Amgen stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

