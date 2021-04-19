NatWest Group plc Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

