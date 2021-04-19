Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $34,398.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,752 shares of company stock worth $338,293 over the last three months. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.