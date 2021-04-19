National Bankshares Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. ATB Capital upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

TSE:CPG opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

