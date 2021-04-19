National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded up $9.59 on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 663. goeasy has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $111.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.