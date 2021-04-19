National Bank Financial Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $32.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

