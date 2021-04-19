National Bank Financial Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.15.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$8.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.34.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.