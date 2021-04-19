Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 7,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

