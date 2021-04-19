Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

MUR stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

