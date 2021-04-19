Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.55

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 211790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

