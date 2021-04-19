Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.54. 682,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,913. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

