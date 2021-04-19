Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.
Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.54. 682,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,913. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
