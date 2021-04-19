Motco Sells 707 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

