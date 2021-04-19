Motco Purchases 14,347 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

