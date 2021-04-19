Motco Purchases 103 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motco boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.48 on Monday, reaching $302.70. 172,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.88. The company has a market cap of $861.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

