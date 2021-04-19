Motco Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 208,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

