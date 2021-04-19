Motco Buys 727 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Motco raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

