Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 99,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,376. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

