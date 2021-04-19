Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

CMI traded down $3.52 on Monday, reaching $260.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,219. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.03. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

