Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.19. 60,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,978. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

