Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.54. 30,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

