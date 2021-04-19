Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,290.92. 32,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,849.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

