Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.