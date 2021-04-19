Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.73% of Compugen worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

CGEN opened at $8.57 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

