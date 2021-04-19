Morgan Stanley Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $73.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 267,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

